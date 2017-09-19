Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-election: Captain Amarinder Singh meets Sonia Gandhi to discuss contenders

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File)

WITH JUST four days left for filing of nominations for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-election, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met AICC president Sonia Gandhi Monday and discussed the probable candidates. Sources said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar had emerged the frontrunner for the seat after Amarinder and Sonia had a 25-minute discussion.

Jakhar (63) is said to be Amarinder’s choice for the seat while former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa too has staked claim on the ticket for his wife, former MLA Charanjit Kaur Bajwa. For Bajwa, Gurdaspur, which he represented from 2009-2014, is home turf. Several party leaders want Jakhar to contest as they feel he would be able to bring all MLAs together. Also, the party plans to assign many of its ministers to camp in Gurdaspur and campaign in a bid to ensure that the first political battle after the party forming the government in Punjab, is won.

Sources said Sonia would discuss the probables with AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently traveling abroad. The deadline for filing nominations is September 22 and an announcement was likely in a day or two, the sources said. While Amarinder reportedly pushed for his loyalist Jakhar, Bajwa on the other hand is learnt to have conveyed to party seniors that he was promised before the Assembly elections that his wife would be considered for the LS seat.

Amarinder’s political secretary Maj Amardeep Singh (retd) too has staked claim on the ticket. Even as several party MLAs, who waged a war of sorts against Bajwa when he was the party’s state president, are trying their best to ensure that the seat is not given to Bajwa’s family, Bajwa and his camp is keen on keeping Jakhar away from it.

A Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said, “Jakhar is the choice of not just the CM but a majority of MLAs. The final call will be taken by Soniaji and Rahulji,” the leader said. While AAP has declared its candidate, the BJP is yet to announce its nominee.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App