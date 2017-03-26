Gurdaspur jail violence: Situation under control, ‘hardcore’ prisoners shifted to other jails

Cops inspect the wall that was allegedly broken by inmates in Gurdaspur Central Jail. Express Cops inspect the wall that was allegedly broken by inmates in Gurdaspur Central Jail. Express

Following hours of violent standoff with inmates who ran riot on Friday afternoon, the police finally managed to take full control of the Gurdaspur Central Jail in the wee hours of Saturday.

On Friday evening, the police had to fire in the air after a number of inmates went on the rampage, attacking jail staff and setting ablaze properties inside the jail in an alleged attempt to facilitate the escape of some of the high-profile prisoners facing serious charges.

According to authorities, three members of the jail staff were injured in the violence. During the standoff, inmates also reportedly damaged CCTV cameras and mobile phone jammers and attempted to blast an LPG cylinder to keep the policemen at bay. Later, the police had to use tear gas to control the prisoners who were not ready to surrender.

According to state’s Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Rohit Chaudhary, some high-profile prisoners were Saturday shifted to jails in Bathinda, Ferozpur, Ludhiana and Kapurthala.

One of the prisoners, Baljit Singh, was also injured in the violence. He was sent to jail after treatment at Civil Hospital in Gurdaspur.

SSP Bhupinder Singh Virk said that now situation was under control of authorities.

The jail houses a total of 968 inmates.

Govt blames Badals

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has convened a high-level meeting of police and home department officials next week to review security in the state’s prisons.

In a statement, the CM promised sweeping reforms to eliminate the rot that had allegedly set in the jails during the past 10 years of ‘Badal misrule.’

The new Congress government will also review the report submitted recently by the high-powered committee on jail reforms and initiate measures to improve the prison administration in Punjab.

The statement issued by Raveen Thukral, media adviser to the CM, said, “Captain Amarinder has ordered the officers concerned to deal with the situation in Gurdaspur jail as they deem fit and ensure that law and order was restored in the prison without delay.”

“The CM made it clear that his government would make all efforts to wipe out this dangerous legacy of the erstwhile Akali government, which had given a free rein to criminals, mafias and miscreants to take the law into their hands without fear of any punitive repercussions,” it said.

In his preliminary report on the Gurdaspur incident, state’s Home Secretary N S Kalsi said the situation was resolved through the successful intervention of the police on the intervening night of March 24 and 25. The report says the incident occurred when a few gangsters, undergoing trial in several murder cases, incited inmates of one of the barracks to confront the prison staff after assaulting three jail staff members on duty. “The incident is the result of years of neglect of the jail administration, about 50% shortfall in the sanctioned staff strength, poor administrative structure and lack of equipment in the state’s prisons. Since 2011, there have been more than a dozen such incidents of rioting and violent clashes in various jails across the state,” it said.

Some of the major incidents cited in the report include of Modern Jail Kapurthala (2011), Modern Jail Faridkot (2013, 2016, 2016), Central Jail Hoshiarpur (2013), Security Jail Nabha (2016), District Jail Mansa (2013), Central Jail Bathinda (2010, 2015, 2016, 2016) and District Jail Barnala (2015, 2015).

Two FIRs registered against 30 prisoners

The Gurdaspur police have registered two different FIRs against 30 prisoners for the rioting inside the jail. The first FIR has been registered against nine prisoners for starting trouble by attacking two jail wardens on Friday afternoon. The second has been registered against 21 prisoners for the violence witnessed in the evening, soon after authorities assumed that situation was under control. Gangster Yugraj Singh Jagga, Gurpreet Singh Gopi and Shamsher Singh Shera are prime accused in the case.

According to sources, jail superintendent Dilbagh Singh has been transferred. Transfer of the jail superintendent was one of the main demands of prisoners.

However, Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar said no transfer had been ordered. “ADGP Rohit Chaudhary is still camping in Gurdaspur and no one has been transferred yet.”

