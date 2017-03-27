Gurdaspur Jail: ‘Inmates made 3 bids to escape’

VIOLENT PRISONERS at Gurdaspur Central Jail had made three attempts to escape during the 15-hour-long drama while some inmates saved the lives of four jail officials.

Talking to The Indian Express, Jail Superintendent Darshan Singh said, “Recently, the district and sessions Judge had visited the jail. We had used a wooden ladder to clean the jail before his visit. It was still lying there. Prisoners broke the iron rods at the barrack gates and used these rods to make a hook. They used the ladder and hooks to climb over the wall. But our sentry spotted prisoners making an attempt to flee. We ordered guards to fire in the ai which forced the prisoners to change their mind. This attempt was made during day time at around 4 pm. It was the only time when we had opened fire.”He said around 3,000 policemen have been deployed to secure the jail and a SWAT team was also called.

“Prisoners made their second attempt at night during the second phase of rioting. There is an old drain inside the jail which is not in use now. End of this drain inside jail is covered with heavy iron sheets. Prisoners tried to uproot those sheets to use the drain to find a way out but failed. We found the remains of the attempts made by the prisoners only on Saturday after searching the jail,” said the jail super.

“Their third attempt was more traditional and they wanted to create a hole inside the wall. Again, we were vigilant and our sentry had seen them making this attempt. So, we used this hole created by them to fire tear gas shells in the jail which forced the prisoners to disperse and finally they were convinced by our officers to end the rioting.”

While some prisoners tried their best to exploit the situation, a few inmates, who helped the jail authorities, were rewarded on Sunday.

“We had recently built some new barracks to cater to the overload of prisoners. Prisoners in these barracks gave shelter to our four staff members, who were on duty inside the barracks. As prisoners again started trouble at night, our staffers were in danger. But prisoners at barrack No. 9 quickly allowed our staffers entry into the barrack and gave them clothes to mix with prisoners. That rescued them,” said Darshan Singh.

“We have rewarded the prisoners, who helped us during the trouble, with four TV sets. Besides, more than 25 prisoners had requested for transfer to other jails and the requests have been accepted. Also, a bakery unit has been approved for inmates keen on factory work. Computer, English classes, yoga, music and meditation classes are to start next week at the barrack where this disturbance took place as it has now been decided to hold activities there. More than 44 cases of leave were approved for sanction, which were pending with the DC’s office. Inmates were encouraged to enroll for IGNOU courses in special enrollment drive on Sunday and 31 inmates expressed their willingness to enlist for courses. Among them, 15 have taken admission to BA and two in LLB courses,” he informed.

Prisoners had also used cellphone to talk to journalists on Friday. No mobile phone has been recovered yet.

“We have the number used by the prisoners and we will try to trace the call record. Prisoners were basically irritated over security measures taken by authorities and it had almost ended the use of drug and mobile phone inside the jail,” said the superintendent.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now