Gurdaspur gears up for CM Amarinder Singh’s road show

THE district administration has been busy repairing roads of Gurdaspur city for the Captain Amarinder Singh’s road show on Monday, the last day of campaigning for the Gurdaspur bypoll. A bus slated to be used by Captain Amarinder Singh for the road show was also used for a ‘rehearsal’ on the streets of Gurdaspur, Dhariwal and Batala by the CM’s security personnel.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner (DC) Gurlavleen Singh Sidhu claimed that the ongoing work was not in violation of code of conduct. “These works were already sanctioned. There is no violation of the poll code,” said DC Sidhu. The Punjab CM will participate in a road show from Gurdaspur to Batala for party candidate Sunil Jakhar Monday.

Meanwhile the CM’s son Raninder Singh also campaigned for Jakhar in Gurdaspur and Pathankot Sunday. He addressed two rallies.

In Gurdaspur, he said, “Sunil Jakhar strongly defended the interests of people in Punjab Assembly when the Congress was in the opposition and Akalis were trying to harassing the party. But we have not been indulging in political vendetta as it is not in the interest of the state. We want to develop Punjab and do not want political vendetta to become an obstacle in its development.”

He added, “Do not worry. The Punjab CM has been making his efforts to fill the state coffer and soon it will be full. Slowly money has started pouring into in all the social welfare schemes. The state government has to give money to meet your demands. So you all must strengthen the hands of Punjab CM by making Jakhar victorious.” “What can BJP candidate Swaran Singh Salaria can bring you from Delhi? It is Jakhar who can meet your expectations with support from state government,” said Raninder.

Speaking at a Gurjar rally, Raninder assailed the erstwhile SAD-BJP government for not doing any development work for the region and instead trying to take credit for the work done by the Congress. Amarinder’s wife and former Patiala MP Preneet Kaur has also been campaigning for Jakhar for the past two days. She visited Amritsar Sunday and claimed that Jakhar would win by a big margin.

Ex-CM Badal stays away from Salaria’s campaign

In a rare instance, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal has not joined the campaign for the Gurdaspur bypoll. Former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah was booked in a rape case on September 28, bringing major embarrassment for the party. His son and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal led the campaign for Salaria on the party’s behalf.

