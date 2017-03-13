Gurdaspur: CRPF man killed in Sukma attack cremated

CENTRAL RESERVE Police Force (CRPF) inspector Jagjit Singh was cremated at his native village Kotla Sharaf in Gurdaspur district on Sunday. He was among the 12 CRPF personnel killed in the Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

A large numbers of villagers attended the ceremony, apart from district administration officials. Jagjit Singh had joined the CRPF in 2002 and had been posted in Chhattisgarh recently. He survived by his wife, two children and mother. He was with 219 battalion of the CRPF.

His 10-year-old son Gurnur Singh performed the last rites. His daughter is three years old. His mother Narinder Kaur said, “I had requested him to get a transfer to a safer place but he told me not to worry about his posting. He has given his life for the country.”

The home ministry has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Jagjit Singh.