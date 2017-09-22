Gurdaspur bypoll will be referendum on Modi govt, says Congress candidate Jakhar

Congress candidate for Gurdaspur LS bypoll Sunil Jakhar with Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and other party leaders at Golden Temple in Amritsar Thursday. (Source: Express Photo/Rana Simranjit Singh)) Congress candidate for Gurdaspur LS bypoll Sunil Jakhar with Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and other party leaders at Golden Temple in Amritsar Thursday. (Source: Express Photo/Rana Simranjit Singh))

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and party candidate for Gurdaspur bypoll, Sunil Jakhar, has said that the every vote in the upcoming election will be a referendum on the policies of Union government headed by PM Narendera Modi. Jakhar was in Amritsar on Monday where he sought blessings at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple along with MLAs from Gurdaspur and Amritsar.

“From demonetisation to GST, everything has caused pain to the public. Now it has turned impossible for the public to bear with the policies of the Modi government. So this bypoll will be a referendum on the policies of Union government,” said Jakhar.

With significant Hindu votes, it would be tough challenge for BJP candidate Sawarn Singh Salaria to retain this seat for the BJP, especially when AAP too has fielded a Hindu candidate, Major General (retd) Suresh Khajuria.

Jakhar added, “Voters have opportunity to express their anger against union government and it will be reflected in voting pattern.” “Congress has formed government in state just six months back. Punjab CM captain Amarinder Singh’s achievements in short spam of time will also make people vote for Congress,” he said.

