Gurdaspur bypoll: Sukhbir, Sampla to hold rally tomorrow

SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab BJP President Vijay Sampla will hold a rally at Mukerian bypass tomorrow to seek votes for Swarn Singh Salaria, the alliance’s candidate for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll. Bye-election is due on October 11 in the constituency which fell vacant following the death of BJP MP Vinod Khanna. Former deputy chief minister Badal and Union minister Sampla along with other senior leaders will seek support for Salaria in a massive poll rally to be held at Mukerian bypass on Tuesday, Punjab BJP secretary Vineet Joshi said. All the preparations are in place for Tuesday’s rally, he said.

The relationship of love and affection which former MP late Vinod Khanna had established with voters of Gurdaspur, is still intact and this is evident from the kind of support Swaran Salaria is getting from the masses, he said.

The Congress has always betrayed the people. Amarinder Singh’s government in Punjab stands exposed within a short span of time, the BJP leader said.

The Amarinder Singh government has reneged on its poll promises of providing jobs to youths and full loan waiver to the farmers. Now the Congress is left with no issue with which it can go amongst the masses, he said.

