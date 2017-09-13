Gurdaspur bypoll: Model code of conduct comes into force

Ahead of the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll, the district electoral officer (DEO) on Wednesday ordered removal of all poll campaign banners and hoardings from government, private and public places immediately. DEO Gurloveleen Singh Sidhu chaired a joint meeting of Gurdaspur and Pathankot district administrations which was also attended by deputy commissioner Pathankot Nileema, SSP Batala Opinderjit Singh and SSP Pathankot Vivek K Soni.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday announced that the Gurdaspur parliamentary bypoll will be held on October 11.

The seat had fallen vacant following the demise of actor-turned politician MP Vinod Khanna in April.

DEO Sidhu said the model code of conduct will be implemented in its true spirit and nobody would be allowed to violate it.

He told the meeting that flying squads, surveillance teams, video surveillance teams, video accounting teams and MCMC teams have already been constituted in both the districts.

There are 15,17,436 voters, including 7,85,126 female and 27,811 service voters, Sidhu said, adding 1,781 polling stations have been set up.

Notifications for the bypoll will be issued on September 15 and the last date of submission of nomination papers will be September 22, he said.

He said the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on September 25 and the last date for their withdrawal is September 27.

The polling will be held on October 11 and counting of votes and result will be declared on October 15.

