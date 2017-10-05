Gurdaspur bypoll: Congress wants Swaran Salaria disqualified for ‘hiding’ rape case information

Manpreet Singh Badal Manpreet Singh Badal

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has alleged that BJP’s Gurdaspur bypoll candidate Sawarn Singh Salaria concealed information from Election Commission about a rape case registered against him in Mumbai in 2014.

Salaria, however, maintained that he had hidden nothing from the EC. Manpreet addressed a press conference in Amritsar on Wednesday and said, “A Rape case was registered against Salaria in Mumbai in 2014. Rape charges were dropped by the police at investigation level and charges for the same were not framed. The victim approached the Bombay High Court, which asked for reinvestigation of the allegations. Salaria also approached court and stay was granted on investigation till next hearing pending on October 30. Salaria should had provided information about allegations of rape in his election affidavit. It is violation of norms and we will make a complaint with Election Commission for disqualification of candidature of Salaria for concealing information about rape case.”

Salaria refuted the charges. “I am not a child. I had discussed everything with my advocate and provided every information that was needed in the election affidavit. Congress is free to make any complaints. It is a matter of fact that a false case against me was closed in 2015. So there was no need to make mention of that in affidavit.”

