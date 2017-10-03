Gurdaspur bypoll: Boost for Sunil Jakhar as Partap Singh Bajwa joins campaign

Partap Singh Bajwa Partap Singh Bajwa

With the Congress high command stepping in, former PPCC chief Partap Singh Bajwa finally joined the campaign in Gurdaspur to back party candidate Sunil Kumar Jakhar in the bypoll battle, scheduled for October 11.

Bajwa, who has been reportedly upset with the party for ignoring his ex-MLA wife Charanjit Kaur Bajwa for party ticket for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, was staying away from the campaign all these days, despite several party leaders trying to convince him.

Finally, he is learnt to have received a message from AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi to ensure Jakhar’s victory. AICC secretary and Rahul aide, Harish Choudhary, visited Gurdaspur on Monday and helped iron out the differences. Choudhary, Jakhar and his campaign manager Capt Sandeep Sandhu visited Bajwa’s house in the morning from where they all addressed a workers meeting in Qadian. “I will be part of the campaign from now. I got orders from the high command and Rahul ji’s office. I am a loyal soldier of the party. I have assured the high command that I will work towards the party’s victory,” said Bajwa.

Talking to media at the residence of Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa on Monday, the Rajya Sabha member said he would campaign for Jakhar in all nine assembly segments of the Gurdaspur seat. Later in the day, addressing a workers’ meeting at Tugalwal village ground in Qadian, Bajwa said Jakhar was like a brother to him. “Sunil Jakhar is like a brother to me and an ideal candidate to represent the people in this border belt in Parliament,” he said.

Bajwa joining the campaign is a boost for the Congress as opposition had made an issue of his absence. As of now, the turn of events are favouring party candidate Jakhar, who is backed by CM Amarinder Singh. Further, state ministers, including star campaigner and Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, will be campaigning for him for a week.

The alleged rape case against former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah is also seen as something that will work in Congress’s favour in the electoral battle. The Congress camp is now watching with curiosity as to who would Akali Dal hand over Langah’s halqa. There are reports that former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia would be handling it. However, several Congress leaders said SAD deserting Langah blunted their campaign advantage. “This does not give us a handle to bash SAD much. They have disassociated from him,” said a senior SAD leader.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

