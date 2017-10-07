Gurdaspur bypoll: BJP exhorts workers to seek votes on development

The bypoll was necessitated after Gurdaspur MP Vinod Khanna passed away in April. BJP logo, above. (File) The bypoll was necessitated after Gurdaspur MP Vinod Khanna passed away in April. BJP logo, above. (File)

The BJP on Saturday exhorted its workers to seek votes for the upcoming Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll on the development and welfare schemes launched by the central government over the last three years. “We should proudly go to the people and seek their support because over the past three years, our government has undertaken a number of development schemes, instead of indulging in scams,” BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal said while addressing a district-level booth workers conference of the party in Pathankot on Saturday.

He further asked the party workers to take the welfare schemes launched by the central government to the people. “Tell the voters that the Congress always neglected development, while the BJP started working in the interest of the nation right from the onset. We will win the bypoll only on the basis of the hard work done by our party workers,” Ram Lal said.

The bypoll was necessitated after Gurdaspur MP Vinod Khanna passed away in April. The actor-turned-politician was a four-time MP from the constituency.

Ram Lal said party candidate Swaran Singh Salaria’s victory in the October 11 bypoll would be a real tribute to Khanna.

Addressing the party workers, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said Khanna was a hero in real life too. “It was because of the morals and values of the BJP that despite being a four-time MP, he had a clean image. He was a true soldier of the BJP,” he said.

Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla claimed that the victory of Salaria, the SAD-BJP candidate, was becoming certain with every passing day and that the ruling Congress in the state was perturbed by it. “Consequently, they (Congress) are not only using pressure tactics against the SAD-BJP workers, but also trying to lure them,” he alleged.

Sampla also warned the government officials to desist from becoming Congress “agents”. “Elections come and go, but if you do not stop intimidating our workers, then we also know how to teach a lesson,” he said.

BJP Punjab affairs in-charge Prabhat Jha, state organising secretary Dinesh Kumar, former ministers Manoranjan Kalia and Tikshan Sood and Khanna’s wife Kavita Khanna were present on the occasion among others.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App