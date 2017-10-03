Gurdaspur bypoll: BJP battles fallout of Sucha Singh Langah’s rape controversy

Sucha Singh Langah Sucha Singh Langah

The BJP’s election campaign for its Gurdaspur bypoll candidate Swaran Salaria has suffered a setback with a prominent leader of its alliance partner, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from Gurdaspur, Sucha Singh Langah, being embroiled in rape allegations and becoming the focus of the campaign.

The strategy of SAD and BJP in the bypoll has been the ‘outsider’ status of Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar. But ever since Langah was booked for rape and a purported video clip involving him went ‘viral’ in the constituency, there has been a sudden change in the narrative.

While SAD was quick to do damage control by announcing removal of Langah from all party posts, yet the scandal has taken centre stage and the Congress as well as the AAP have been quick to capitalise on it. With the BJP depending upon SAD to do its bit to ensure the victory of Salaria against the Congress heavyweight, the adverse consequences of the scandal could have an impact on the winning chances of its candidate.

The state in-charge of BJP, Prabhat Jha, has openly questioned the timing of the video clip’s release. State Secretary of the BJP, Vineet Joshi, when contacted, said: “What he said was that the timing of the release of the video clip was suspect because a clip made in the month of May had been made public in the month of October.” He also added that SAD was working equally hard to ensure the victory of Salaria and that SAD president Sukhbir Badal had himself addressed several rallies for the BJP candidate on Monday.

Interestingly, neither Sukhbir nor Salaria touched upon the issue of Langah in the election rallies that they addressed in Fatehgarh Churian area of Gurdaspur district on Monday. While Salaria reiterated his pledge of fulfilling all promises made to the voters, Sukhbir stuck to the campaign line of Jakhar being an outsider in the constituency. “Even a municipal councillor in Abohar was able to defeat Jakhar. He does not even carry any clout in his own village and cannot even ensure that the sarpanch of his village is from Congress,” said Sukhbir.

Sources in BJP said that the Langah controversy was a deliberate ploy by the Congress to discredit the SAD-BJP campaign. “The timing of the release of the video clearly proves this. However, we will not let this affect our campaign,” said a BJP leader.

