Gurdaspur bypoll: AAP candidate declares assets worth over Rs 4 crore

The declaration of AAP candidate Major General (retd) Suresh Kumar Khajuria included the assets in the name of his wife Tripta Khajuria too. (Representational image) The declaration of AAP candidate Major General (retd) Suresh Kumar Khajuria included the assets in the name of his wife Tripta Khajuria too. (Representational image)

The Aam Aadmi Party candidate in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bye-election, Major General (retd) Suresh Kumar Khajuria, on Thursday filed his nomination papers, declaring total assets worth Rs 4.11 crore.

In his nomination papers, Khajuria, 64, declared two cars worth Rs 7.75 lakh and immovable assets – including farm land, residential properties – in Pathankot, Bengaluru and Rajasthan. The declaration included the assets in the name of his wife Tripta Khajuria too. The movable assets of both Khajuria and his wife have been declared at Rs 79 lakh and Rs 36.61 lakh respectively.

The retired army officer has an M Phil in defence and strategic studies from the University of Madras, according to the nomination papers. Khajuria has declared Rs 1.50 cash in-hand, while his wife has Rs 60,000. He declared his wife has gold jewellery worth Rs 4.50 lakh. The total income of the AAP candidate and his wife has been declared at Rs 15.67 lakh and Rs 3.78 lakh for 2017-18.

An official spokesperson said Rajinder Singh of Hindustan Shakti Sena and Santosh Kumari of Megh Desham Party too file their nominations on Thursday.

The last date for filing of nomination is September 22. Five candidates have filed nominations for the bye-election necessitate due to the death of BJP lawmaker Vinod Khanna in April. The polls are slated for October 11.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App