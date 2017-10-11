Gurdaspur bye-election: One injured in election violence, 21.9% voter turnout till noon

Happy Phara, former Akali Sarpanch of Phara village of Gurdaspur, was injured during a scuffle between the polling agents of Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and Congress party, after voting began in the Gurdaspur by-election.

“According to my information, one person got head injury in Phara village in clash between Congress and Akalis. Otherwise voting is going on peaceful in rest of Gurdaspur. We haven’t received any complaint regarding this incident in Phara village so far and no case has been registered,” Said Gurdaspur SSP H S Bhullar.

Sources said that when BJP candidate Sawarn Singh Salaria’s polling agent from SAD (Badal) objected to alleged interference of Congress polling agents during voting, it led to a scuffle between members of the two parties in which Phara sustained a head injury.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Suresh Khajuria also alleged that Congress polling agents were violating the privacy of the voter when they cast their vote at the Sujanpur polling station. He also registered a complaint with the Election Commission.

Both Salaria and Khajuria had cast their votes early in the morning. Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, however, is not eligible to vote in Gurdaspur.

The polling percentage till noon saw 21.9 per cent voters cast their vote.

The highest percentage of voting was witnessed in Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency from where SAD former cabinet minister Sucha Singh Langah had contested election unsuccessfully. He was booked for rape on September 28 in run up to Gurdaspur by-election. Meanwhile, Pathankot and Sujanpur saw only 19 per cent voting.

