Gurdaspur acid attack: From strained friendships to fear — the girls fight on

Manpreet (wearing cap) with her sister and a friend on their way to school. She was the target of the attack but escaped with fewer injuries. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Manpreet (wearing cap) with her sister and a friend on their way to school. She was the target of the attack but escaped with fewer injuries. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

At the Gurdaspur district court complex, a group of five young girls sit on the steps to the lawn in a tight knot, their guardians around them. The girls had arrived this morning from their village of Dharmabad in Dera Baba Nanak tehsil, about 40 km away, to hear their lawyer make the closing arguments in their case. Almost two years ago, on March 16, 2016, Prabhjot Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Arshdeep Kaur, Asha Masih, Sukhmandeep Kaur and Gagandeep Kaur — friends and classmates at the Government Senior Secondary School in Singhpura village, barely a kilometre from their home — had been targeted in an acid attack as they returned home from school.

The 19-year-old assailant, Sajan Masih, was once their senior in school and had been rusticated when he was in Class 11, two years before the incident. He had allegedly been angry with Manpreet for spurning his advances. It was one such attempt to win her over that led to his rustication. According to the police, on the day of the attack, Sajan rode pillion on a bike driven by his friend Lovepreet and the two waited for Manpreet to walk back from school. As Manpreet and the other girls, all students of Class 8, walked past, Sajan allegedly flung the acid at them. Manpreet, the target of Sajan’s attack, was in the centre and it was her friend Prabhjot who took the hit.

Sajan, now 21 years old, is locked up in Gurdaspur jail. Two other accused —Sajan’s friend Lovepreet and Santokh Singh, a dairy farmer who sold him the acid — are on bail. Charges were not framed against Thomas, another friend of Sajan’s and the owner of the motorcycle.

The case is drawing to a close and the verdict is expected soon. The five girls had come all prepared to hear their lawyer present his arguments. (The sixth, Arshdeep, isn’t fighting the case.) The anticipation quickly turns to disappointment as the girls learn that they do not even have to step inside the court. The proceedings have been adjourned to February 21 as the defence counsel wanted more time to prepare his arguments. The girls aren’t sure if they can come that day — they are now in Class 10, and the Punjab State Board Matriculation exams begin on March 12.

In the months after the attack, Arshdeep says she took up tailoring and crochet classes to keep herself occupied. "I can now make a complete salwar-suit," she says.

“We have had to come to court so many times. It is not a nice experience. Everybody stares,” says 16-year-old Prabhjot.

On some of these occasions, Manpreet and Prabhjot have come face to face with Sajan. “Once he was looking at Manpreet and smiling. I complained to the judge, who scolded him badly. I also said some things in anger. I said I would give him such a tight slap that he will regret having spoiled a girl’s life. His smile that day proved he had no regrets about what he had done,” says Prabhjot, who is the most outspoken of the group. “I hope he gets life imprisonment. A death sentence would end his life immediately. I want him to suffer in jail forever,” she adds.

The Government Senior Secondary School in Singhpura is located on Punjab State Highway 25. Cars and buses speed up and down the highway, past tractors trundling between villages.The attack took place just off this highway, on the link road to Dharmabad village. Prabhjot recalls how the final exams had ended that day and they were looking forward to the break. The group of girls walked, as usual, past a massive banyan tree that stands at the corner where the highway slips into village link road. Just then, two boys on a motorbike passed them in the opposite direction, took a U-turn, and, as they drove past, Sajan, who was riding pillion and holding a steel container, allegedly threw its contents at the group.

“We did not know what it was then. But my face, neck and arms started burning. My dupatta tore up immediately and I started screaming and running in the direction of my home,” says Prabhjot.

At her home today, the same day as the court hearing, the family is wrapping up festivities from her brother Satnam’s wedding, held the previous day. Back from the adjourned hearing, Prabhjot is thrilled that the family has a brand new member and drags out her bhabhi for introductions. “She is from Uttar Pradesh, and she has studied M.Ed,” declares Prabhjot.

The girls at the Gurdaspur district court. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh The girls at the Gurdaspur district court. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

The fairy lights are still strung up, and the mehendi is a dark red on Prabhjot’s hands. But she hides the right side of her face and neck with her dupatta, and wears a long sleeved shirt. The acid fell on Manpreet and the others too — splashes of it on their faces, clothes and arms. Their dupattas and their blue-and-white uniforms had huge holes by the time they got home. But they were more fortunate than Prabhjot. After being rushed to Dera Baba Nanak civil hospital, they all were able to return home a few days later.

As for Prabhjot, she was first moved to Amritsar government hospital and from there to Fortis in Ludhiana. That is where she spent the next three months. For up to a year after that, she has to keep going back to the Ludhiana hospital for follow-up visits. In last few months, she has been able to attend school only infrequently. “Doctors told me not to go out in the sun. And in the winter, I haven’t felt like attending school that much,” she says. “You can say that I have lost interest in school after what happened.”

But she plans to write the Class 10 exams. Her family has deposited the exam fee, though she is yet to collect her roll number. “My handwriting is very good, ask any of my classmates. But I don’t know how I will do in the exams. I haven’t been studying much this past year. I don’t know about studying after this. What I want is a job. The government should give me a job,” she says. By the standards of the village, the family is relatively well-to-do. Her father Narinder Singh owns four acres, where he grows wheat and rice. Her brother Satnam says the families of the six girls received Rs 25,000 each from the District Legal Services Authority. In Prabhjot’s case, the government paid an additional Rs 1 lakh to the hospital where she was being treated.

Prabhjot speaks freely about the “gossiping women” in the village who look “pityingly” at her but “pass comments that I must have done something wrong for that boy to have attacked me”, about fighting with her parents for Rs 4,000 to get her hair done, and about not being given a cellphone by her parents — “my brother can have one, but not me because they don’t treat us equally”.

Major Masih, father of alleged attacker Sajan, at their home in Baoli village. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Major Masih, father of alleged attacker Sajan, at their home in Baoli village. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

But most of all, she is angry about the “lack of support” from her family and friends. She begins crying as she recalls that her teachers and friends did not come to see her after she came home from hospital. “Nobody can feel my pain,” she says.

What rankles most is that she was not the main target of the acid attack, yet became its worst victim. “Everyone knows that I took the hit for my best friend. I made a sacrifice,” she says, her tone accusatory. Sitting next to her in the large courtyard at Prabhjot’s home, Manpreet says, “I am that best friend”. Her teachers describe Manpreet as a “brilliant student”. The 17-year-old lives four houses away from her friend, with her mother and two siblings, Aman and Jashan, in a joint family of many uncles, aunts and cousins. Her father works in a factory in Jalandhar and comes home only on off-days.

There are buffaloes in the yard, and the smell of cooking. The children are all packed on a charpai, with their books open, studying for the exams. Manpreet, just back from the Gurdaspur court, has her books open on her lap.

“I am good at science, not so much in maths, so I will opt for the medical stream (biology, without mathematics) in Plus 2. Next year, I’ll go to the senior secondary school at Dera Baba Nanak because our school does not have this stream,” she says. Her “dream” is to become a science teacher.

Her mother Baljit Kaur says after the attack, she has been “scared” about sending her daughter to school, “but she is very good at her studies, and I will never have the heart to stop her from doing what she wants to”.

Of late, Manpreet has been cycling to school. “Yes, I feel a little scared, but I had to overcome this fear,” she says.

Her friendship with Prabhjot has been on a roller-coaster over the last two years.

“You were away for months in different hospitals, that’s why I couldn’t come to see you… It’s not that I did not want to,” Manpreet tells Prabhjot.

“Prabh and I remain best friends. It’s like with all girl friendships. There are fights and then we make up. She still goes at me for not coming to see her, but our friendship is still on,” says Manpreet. Teachers at the Singhpura school say Sajan had been troubling Manpreet since she was in Class 6. Both Manpreet and Prabhjot had complained about him to the teachers.

“Manpreet was very little when Sajan began troubling her,” says Baljinder Kaur, the physical education teacher to whom the girls confided about Sajan first. Sajan, she says, was the “bad boy” of the school.

“He used to follow Manpreet around all the time, trying to catch her eye. Sometimes he would slip a telephone number in Manpreet’s bag, sometimes a letter, sometimes a sweet,” says Prabhjot.

Then one day, Sajan allegedly slipped a cheap metal ring into Manpreet’s bag. That’s when she told her parents about the harassment for the first time. Her family complained to Sajan’s family and to the school, which then struck his name off the rolls. But after Sajan’s parents went to the school and promised that he would not harass Manpreet, the school took him back.

“But the harassment did not end so we rusticated him a second time, this time for good,” says Kaur, the PE teacher.



Between the six, there is a camaraderie that comes from being in the same class, the same village, and from being attacked together. For now, what joins them is the Class 10 exam they are all preparing for. “We are all still friends,” says Arshpreet, who at 18 is the oldest of the girls. She says she has preserved the uniform she wore that day, but can’t find it now because a power cut has plunged their home in darkness.

Arshpreet’s parents separated years ago and she now lives with her mother Sukhjit Kaur’s maternal family.

Before the attack, Arshpreet would walk to school with the other girls of the village, but now, says Tarsem Singh, her uncle who is preacher in a nearby gurudwara, either he or his younger brother drop her and his two children at the school gates every morning and pick them up in the afternoon. “We are scared to send her alone. We cannot take that risk again,” says Tarsem. That day, the acid had fallen around her eyes and Arshpreet says the vision in her left eye has never been the same.

But the family isn’t fighting the case in court. “We can’t be part of the legal battle because we don’t have any money,” says Singh. In the months after the attack, Arshdeep says she took up tailoring and crochet classes to keep herself occupied. “I can now make a complete salwar-suit,” she beams.

A few lanes away lives Sukhmandeep. In a spacious hall inside the house, her father Satnam Singh says, “Until this happened, we had only heard of acid attacks. Who imagined this would happen to us.” However, says the 37-year-old father of three daughters and a son, there was never a doubt about sending Sukhmandeep to school again. Both he and his wife Gurwinder Kaur want their eldest child to join the Punjab Police after she finishes her Class 12.

Sukhmandeep still walks to school with the other village children, as she used to before the attack. “The fear is always there. But we have no alternative. She has to go to school,” says Satnam Singh.

Sukhmandeep has almost recovered from her burns. The acid had gone through her clothes, but left no scars.

“Punjabi is my best subject,” she says, but confesses that she prefers playing cricket and football with her three siblings and cousins or watching Punjabi serials on television. She says after her Class 12, she will “immediately apply” for recruitment to the police. “It’s my father’s dream,” says the lanky 16-year-old.

The poorest part of the village is its Christian neighborhood, with its densely packed homes and where most people work as daily wagers. It’s here, in a single brick room, that Asha Masih lives with her parents, elder sister and two brothers.

Gagandeep Kaur prepares for her Class X exams. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Gagandeep Kaur prepares for her Class X exams. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

“It pains now and then,” says Asha, taking off her sweater and showing the small scar tissue that the acid has left behind on the upper arm.

Asha’s father Manga Masih has no job and her mother works as a domestic help. Her elder sister Kajal has already dropped out of school, and Asha too might follow suit. Her scores in school are low.

Gagandeep Kaur lives in one of the cluster of houses at the outer edge of the village, closest to the spot where the attack took place. The acid fell on her face and arms, but left no scars. “It is the grace of God that she has recovered,” says her father Gurnam Singh, who owns five acres in the village. “The school is close by so she waits for the other girls from the village to pass in front of our house and joins them. Of course, we are scared, but fear can’t stop life,” he says.

At Sajan Masih’s home in Baoli, a village in Amritsar district that is 10 km from Dharmabad, there are no denials about what he is alleged to have done, only resignation. Major Singh Masih, his father, says he last met his son in jail about six months ago, and meets him at courtroom hearings.

“I saw him in the court on February 15 but was not allowed to talk to him. When I met him in jail, he wanted me to apply for bail but I have no money for that. I had hired a lawyer for Rs 11,000, but didn’t have money to pay him,” says Masih, a daily-wage labourer. His younger son Sunny has also quit school to work as a labourer.

Masih had suffered a paralytic attack a few months before the 2016 attack, and still finds it difficult to do hard labour. The family, which lives in a brick house in the Christian section of the village, has no regular source of income.

Masih’s younger daughter Simmi got married last year but the family did not apply for Sajan’s bail. “We cannot do anything for him,” says Masih.

And then, continuing in his resigned tone, he says, “We have tried so many times to make Sajan understand, asked him to mend his ways. He agrees each time and then… I don’t know why he did this. He told me he was not in his senses when he threw the acid,” says Masih, adding, “Anyway, what is our enmity with those girls or their families?”

The family has no photographs of Sajan, except for the one on his Aadhaar card. “We had four photos but the police took away all four the same evening this happened,” says Sajan’s mother Amarjeet. Sajan studied in the village school up to Class 8, but was expelled the next year after he allegedly harassed a girl.

“Sajan was doing fine in our village school but after he was expelled from the Baoli school, we had to get his admission in Singhpur. And that’s where he got into this mess,” says his uncle Jassa Singh.

“Not all children turn out good,” said a family friend who had dropped in, “even some sons of maharajahs and badshahs have turned out bad. It’s not the parents’ fault. It’s all karam (fate) and destiny.”

