Gurdaspur AAP candidate’s security guard opens indiscriminate fire

A Punjab Police commando posted at the residence of the AAP candidate for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-poll allegedly opened indiscriminate fire Thursday, damaging several vehicles and causing panic here. Lakhwinder Singh (47) opened fire from his SLR rifle at around 4:45 am in the Victoria estate area here. No casualty was reported in the incident, police said. Singh, posted at the residence of AAP candidate Major General Suresh Khajuria (retd), was suffering from “hallucination and delusion”, police said.

“We got him medically examined and as per the medical report, he was suffering from hallucination and delusion,” Pathankot SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, adding that he could also be suffering from schizophrenia.

SSP Soni said the commando has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act. “Initially he fired shots in the air and then he kept on firing while walking on the road in the residential area,” he said. Singh fired close to 20 shots, police said, adding that he shot at vehicles parked outside the residences in the area.

“Four vehicles were damaged. Moreover, the bullets also hit the windows and walls of some of the houses,” said the SSP. The incident sparked panic among residents.

Singh was soon overpowered and handed over to the police. He was not under the influence of alcohol, police said. Lakhwinder was part of the security team provided by the Election Commission to Khajuria. The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-poll, which will take place on October 11, was necessitated following the demise of BJP MP Vinod Khanna in April this year.

