50-year-old Andhra man accused of raping minor found hanging

Protests continued in Dachepalli village as hundreds of residents blocked roads and surrounded the police station demanding that police arrest the accused immediately. Residents of Dachepalli have called for a bandh today in the area. (Representational Image) Protests continued in Dachepalli village as hundreds of residents blocked roads and surrounded the police station demanding that police arrest the accused immediately. Residents of Dachepalli have called for a bandh today in the area. (Representational Image)

The body of a 50-year-old rickshaw puller, accused of raping a nine-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, was found hanging late on Thursday night. Police said Subbaiah may have have committed suicide after talking to a friend whom he reportedly told that he regretted committing the crime and intended to kill himself.

Earlier, Guntur police had launched a manhunt for Subbaiah not only in Guntur but in neighbouring areas as well. An official from Dachepalli police station said they had suspected the accused may have committed suicide and were also checking water bodies. Drone were deployed over lakes and ponds and the Krishna river in search of the accused.

“We received information that on Thursday afternoon Subbaiah called a friend in the village and said that instead of surrendering he would rather commit suicide. We deployed dozens of boats to look for him in the river, and nearby lakes,’’ said IG Gopal Rao.

Meanhwhile, protests continued in Dachepalli village as hundreds of residents blocked roads and surrounded the police station demanding the arrest of the accused. Residents of Dachepalli have called for a bandh today in the area.

Subbaiah, who was estranged from his family, was living alone in Dachepalli since several years. His family lives in a neighbouring village. His single room, tin-roofed house was attacked and vandalized by protestors. On Wednesday afternoon, Subbaiah allegedly lured the girl to a secluded place on the outskirts of the village with promise of chocolates and snacks and allegedly raped her.

The girl who was reportedly heavily bleeding narrated the alleged incident to her mother. The girl required blood transfusions as she had lost lot of blood while being taken to hospital, first at Gurazala and later to the Guntur Government Hospital.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was outraged by the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the victim and her family. Subbaiah was booked under Section 6 of the POCSO ACT and Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest erupted over the incident with YSR Congress Party accusing the ruling Telugu Desam Party of failing to maintain law and order. YSRCP leaders, including MLA Roja Selvamani, accused TDP MLA and leaders of not even meeting the victim’s family.

However, this morning, the YSRCP faced embarrassment as posters and photographs of Subbhaiah’s nephew emerged indicating that he is a member of YSRCP. The posters had the nephew’s photo alongside photos of YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and local YSRCP leaders.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App