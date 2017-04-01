Srinagar: Gunshots heard in Lal Chowk market

Lal Chowk, Srinagar (Source: Wikimedia) Lal Chowk, Srinagar (Source: Wikimedia)

Gunshots were on Saturday heard in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas in Srinagar, triggering panic in the busy market place. “Firing of gunshots has been reported from Lal Chowk area. We are investigating the incident,” a police official said.

Most of the business establishments downed their shutters while pedestrians ran towards safer places as people had apprehensions about a militant attack in the area. Further details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now