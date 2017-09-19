Guns fall silent after six days along International Border in Jammu

The night passed off peacefully, the BSF spokesman said today adding the troops guarding the border were still on a high alert. The night passed off peacefully, the BSF spokesman said today adding the troops guarding the border were still on a high alert.

After six days of intermittent yet intense shelling, guns fell silent along the international border in the Arnia sector as there was no report of any ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces, an official said. Educational institutions, however, remained closed as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of the students.

There was no report of any ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the international border in the Arnia sector during the past 24 hours, a BSF spokesman said. A BSF jawan and a woman were killed and 12 persons, including 3 BSF jawans, were injured during the past six days due to intense shelling by Pakistan in the sector, according to officials.

A temple and several houses were also damaged while several bovine animals died in the firing and shelling which mostly took place during night hours. The night passed off peacefully, the BSF spokesman said today adding the troops guarding the border were still on a high alert. A police spokesman said that most of the schools, especially those in the firing range of Pakistan forces, remained closed as a precautionary measure. The authorities are monitoring the situation and a decision to reopen the schools depends on the emerging situation, he said.

