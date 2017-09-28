Guns, ammunition seized from Maoist camp in Odisha

Odisha Police seized a huge cache of guns, ammunition and explosives from a Maoist camp at Dangateka Reserve Forest in Sambalpur district, police said. As many as 484 rounds of live bullets, two tiffin bombs, two .303 rifles and a hand grenade were seized last night, Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora told reporters.

Though a case in this regard was registered in the name of three persons, no one has been arrested so far, he said, adding, the accused have been identified.

Based on specific information, the personnel of Kisinda Police Station, along with Rourkela District Voluntary Force (DVF), had raided the Maoist camp, he said. “Such materials were stocked with intention to wage war against the state and to cause serious injury to the life and property of the people,” Arora said.

