Chhota Rajan gang’s sharp shooter arrested by UP STF

Khan Mubarak

Sharp shooter of underworld don Chhota Rajan was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. Gunman Khan Mubarak was arrested along with a cache of arms and ammunition that was recovered by UP STF.

Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan was convicted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal of possessing a fake passport earlier this year. Ranging from murder to extortion, smuggling and drug trafficking, Rajan has 85 cases against him.

More details awaited.

