Gulmarg ropeway mishap: Andraskar family cremated in Nagpur

FOUR members of the Andraskar family, who met with a tragic end in the ropeway car mishap at Gulmarg in Kashmir on Sunday, were cremated in Nagpur on Monday. Jayant Andraskar (42), wife Manisha (38) and daughters Janhavi (7) and Anagha (4) died when the cable car they were riding came crashing down after a tree fell on the ropeway. The Andraskars, who hail from Nagpur, had settled in Delhi in 2013. Jayant, who had started off as an engineer with the Nagpur Improvement Trust, had shifted to Delhi to join as professor at a polytechnic in Pusa.

The four were on a vacation when they met with the mishap. A pall of gloom had descended on the entire locality and people thronged the Andraskars’ residence to join the funeral procession.

