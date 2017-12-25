Gulmarg: Pastor seeks peace at Christmas Eve service

St Mary’s Church in Gulmarg on Sunday. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi St Mary’s Church in Gulmarg on Sunday. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi

Snow boots under his robes, Pastor Sunny began his Christmas Eve service in Kashmir’s oldest Protestant Church, St. Mary’s in Gulmarg, stating the grim reality in the state and in many other places. “There is no peace in the world,” he said.

“There is no peace in the world because we do not love one another,” Pastor Sunny said on Sunday.

St Mary’s, the British era church, stands atop a small hill with pine-covered peaks rising around it. The only pine tree in the church’s courtyard with a dusting of snow in its needles had festive lights on Sunday, no bells and baubles.

The pastor sang a hymn praising the Lord, then turned to the few occupants of the church that is over 100 years old.

“We do not care for each other and we do not have the courage to show humanity,” he said.

The pastor read verses from the Bible and episodes from the life of Jesus. “Christmas is love, joy and peace but we are lost in customs,” he continued. “People want power and oil, not God.”

He said the youth in Kashmir “need peace and a new direction”. The pastor prayed for jobs and urged those in the church to never forget to pray.

Every year, Pastor Sunny makes the 55-km journey from Srinagar’s All Saint’s Church to Gulmarg to deliver the Christmas Eve service. “I first came here (to Gulmarg) in 2012 and was struck by the beauty of it and I still remain in awe of it,” he said. “For some, Christmas is about gifts and greetings. However, over time, a hand reaches out to help others. That is Christmas,” the pastor said.

He said he learnt about diligence and determination from the muezzin who calls the faithful to prayer five times a day. “We must learn from his determination, who never falters by a single minute in announcing the time for prayer,” he said, switching from Hindi to English for the benefit of two German tourists.

The pastor chose hymns that may be familiar to them. As the gathering sang along, he smiled.

He prayed for the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that “they may execute their duties efficiently and bring peace to the people of this state”.

Before wishing everyone “Merry Christmas”, he thanked the tourism officials tasked to get the church ready for the festive season. “We are very happy with the decoration this year. But the church is over a 100 years old and every earthquake leaves a fresh crack on the walls. We have to make sure that it remains standing for many years to come.”

Pastor Sunny then closed his eyes, raised his hands and shifted his stance: “Dear Lord, the last three years have been difficult for all of us. Give our children your blessing so that this state can prosper.”

The faithful then rose from their chairs to say Amen.

