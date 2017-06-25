Gulmarg cable car accident kills seven, rescue operation underway

The tree fell on the ropeway of Gulmarg Gondola and snapped it leading to the cable car falling down. (Source: ANI photo) The tree fell on the ropeway of Gulmarg Gondola and snapped it leading to the cable car falling down. (Source: ANI photo)

At least seven people were killed after a tree fell on a cable car in Gulmarg on Sunday, according to Jammu & Kashmir police. They accident took place at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

The tree fell on the ropeway of Gulmarg Gondola and snapped it leading to the cable car falling down. He said the tree was uprooted due to strong winds. Four people belonged to one family from Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, the official said. They have been identified as Jayant Andraskar, his wife Manshea Andraskar and their two daughters – Anagha and Janhvi, he said. A local, Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Chonti Patri Babareshi was also killed, the official said.

