‘Only Rs 7,850 was spent on liquor over seven years. Is it a crime,’ Teesta Setvalad asks Supreme Court

A file photo of Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand outside a court in Mumbai. (Source: Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) A file photo of Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand outside a court in Mumbai. (Source: Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

In the latest development in the alleged corruption case against Teesta Setvalad, the social activist on Wednesday told the Supreme Court, “Only Rs 7,850 was spent on liquor over 7 years and the expenditure was approved by Ford Foundation which donated money. Is it a crime?” Her response was recorded after the Gujarat government informed the apex court that she had allegedly spent the NGO’s money meant for education for personal use, including buying liquor.

The social activist and her husband Javed Anand are accused of corruption and misappropriation of funds that were allocated for rehabilitation of Gujarat riot victims. The complaint was filed by one of the residents of Gulberg society who alleged that the funds collected by their NGOs – Sabrang Trust and Citizens for Justice and Peace, for building a memorial in the memory of those killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots was instead spent for personal use. An FIR was lodged with the Gujarat Police on the charges of cheating, breach of trust and misappropriation of funds.

The Supreme Court was listening to a plea filed by Teesta, her husband and their two NGOs. They had approached the apex court challenging the verdict of the Gujarat High Court, which had rejected their pleas for defreezing their personal accounts. The petitioners alleged that their accounts were “illegally freezed” and that the due process of law was not followed.

Teesta and Javed have denied all allegations against them saying that they have been falsely implicated in the case and that they were the victims of political vendetta.

