Gulberg Society massacre: ‘Absconding’ for 16 years, accused held

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Wednesday arrested an absconding accused wanted in the Gulberg Society massacre case during 2002 riots.

The accused, identified as Ashish Pandey, a resident of Krishnanagar, who was “absconding” since 2002, was caught by the DCB officials.

According to DCB officials, Pandey’s name was mentioned in the FIR registered at Meghaninagar police, along with 60 other accused. Police said that Pandey was part of the mob which went on a killing spree at the Gulberg Society in which 69 Muslims were killed, including former Congress parliamentarian Ehsan Jafri.

Officials said that Pandey was among the five accused who are absconding for the past 16 years. Pandey is said to have lived in various cities, including Haridwar, where he worked in transport business.

The DCB officials have handed him over to the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) which probed the case.

