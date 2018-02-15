Gulberg case: Govt denies nod to SIT to file appeal in Gujarat High Court

Gujarat High Court Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat government has denied permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file an appeal in the High Court seeking more stringent sentence in the Gulberg Society massacre case, in which 69 people were killed.

The SIT had sought the government’s permission to move the High Court with the contention that the life imprisonment awarded to the 11 convicts by the trial court should be enhanced to the death penalty, and the acquittal of 14 other accused be challenged.

“We received one-page order from the state government last month denying us permission to move the High Court against the (trial court’s) judgment. The letter in Gujarati, which has been signed by an under secretary, mentions that the state government accepts the verdict and that there is no ground to file an appeal in the High Court,” said a senior officer of the SIT on condition of anonymity.

“Legally, the state government is the prosecuting agency, and without its nod, the SIT alone cannot move the High Court. We will be submitting the state government’s decision in our progress report in Supreme Court later this month. Also, we have to inform the judges (of the High Court) that we will not be filing appeals,” the officer added. The SIT sends a quarterly progress report to the apex court since it was formed in 2008.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said: “I am in Delhi today, and I will have to check about this decision… the case had bulky records because of which it consumed a lot of time. But I am not aware if the permission has been denied.”

