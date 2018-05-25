Rajasthan: Bidhuri faction announces reservation quota stir from August 1

The five castes were included in the Other Backward Classes list in 1994. (File photo) The five castes were included in the Other Backward Classes list in 1994. (File photo)

Days after the Rajasthan government signed an agreement with Gujjar leaders led by Kirori Singh Bainsla, another faction led by former Delhi MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has rubbished the agreement and announced an agitation from August 1 if the state government does not act on its poll promises of five per cent reservation to Gujjars.

“The agreement (signed between Bainsla and the government on May 19) has nothing substantial. It skirts the issue of inclusion of Gujjar reservation law in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to shield it from judicial review,” Bidhuri said.

In the agreement signed between Bainsla and state cabinet ministers, the Bainsla faction agreed to wait for the Rohini Commission to submit its report. On October 2 last year, the President had appointed a Commission, under Justice (retired) G Rohini, to examine the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBC). As per government officials, Rajasthan, along with some other states, has been invited by the Commission on June 4.

Bidhuri said that Rohini Commission’s report will be applicable for jobs under the Union government and that Rajasthan government should move on its own to extend five per cent reservation to Gujjars. He said that 16-point agreement digresses from BJP’s own manifesto for 2013 state elections, where it had promised 5 per cent reservation to Gujjars and some others castes, and subsequent inclusion of the law in the Ninth Schedule. the Bainsla agreement makes no mention of inclusion of such a legislation or its inclusion in Ninth Schedule.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App