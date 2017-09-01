Gujarat’s tallest flag pulled down after damage caused by gusty wind

As soon as the news of the damage to the flag reached the VMC officials, Commissioner Vinod Rao rushed to the spot along with a team of Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services. (Representational photo) As soon as the news of the damage to the flag reached the VMC officials, Commissioner Vinod Rao rushed to the spot along with a team of Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services. (Representational photo)

Gusty winds blowing across the city since late Thursday evening caused a tear to Gujarat’s tallest national flag located at Sama talav in Vadodara. The flag was hoisted by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on a 67 meters tall flag post on August 14, a day ahead of the official Independence Day celebrations here.

As soon as the news of the damage to the flag reached the VMC officials, Commissioner Vinod Rao rushed to the spot along with a team of Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services. Seven to eight persons, including officers of the fire department, pulled down the flag from the post. The VMC also quickly sent a tailor to the spot to stitch the torn saffron stripe of the flag.

The Flag Code of India does not provide for the repair of a damaged flag. According to it, the “damaged or soiled flag shall be destroyed, preferably by burning or any other method consistent with the dignity of the Flag.” However, Commissioner Vinod Rao said, “As far as we understand, minor repairs can be made to the flag. We will look into the Code.”

Later, VMC officials confirmed that the flag had been pulled down and handed over to the Fire Department to dispose of, according to the Flag Code. Rao confirmed that the VMC had decided to unfurl a new flag and said, “We will wait for the replacement flag.”

VMC officials from the Futuristic Planning Cell, which is looking after the flag post stated that this was the second flag which has been removed since it was hoisted on August 14 by Rupani. Last week, too, the first flag was torn due to winds and was pulled down. Interestingly, VMC officials said the flag is made of polyester material, while the Flag Code of India, in Part I 1.1 states,”The National Flag of India shall be made of hand spun and hand woven wool/cotton/silk khadi bunting.”

