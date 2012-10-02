Ready to campaign for BJP in Gujarat if Narendra Modi invites: Rawal

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal said he was ready to campaign for the BJP in the poll-bound Gujarat if Chief Minister Narendra Modi invited him to do so.

Rawal said he was willing to go anywhere in the state to campaign for the ruling party,if he was asked to.

Assembly elections is slated in Gujarat in a couple of months.

The Bollywood veteran,here to stage a play,however,clarified that he harboured no plans of joining politics.

The actor,a known supporter of Modi,said,He (Modi) is a visionary and does what he says. There is no hidden agenda.

He also said the BJP stalwart was fit to become the Prime Minister.

Rawal,known for his comic roles,said he was overwhelmed with the response his latest movie ‘Oh My God’ has received from the people.

Talking about the film,he said,In ‘Oh My God’,I play the character of a straightforward person,whose thoughts about God reflects those of a common man,who wants to say the same thing,but is not in a position to do so. And it is for this reason,people are queuing up at the box office to watch the film.

