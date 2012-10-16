Deputy Election Commissioner takes stock of poll preparedness

Deputy Election Commissioner Vinod Zutshi held a high-level review meeting with state election officers and senior officials of district administration and police to take stock of preparedness for December Assembly elections.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anita Karwal said the model code of conduct has been strictly implemented from the day the Election Commission announced poll dates.

In every district,a monitoring committee had been set up to keep tab on paid news and media-related poll activities,besides flying squads in every district have been deployed to monitor black money use,a press statement issued by the information department said.

Additional Election Commissioners Sanjiv Kumar and Murli Krishna also attended the meeting.

Details about addition of new voters to the revised electoral list and increase in the number of voters were among other issues discussed with district collectors,while the law and order situation was reviewed with SPs and CPs,as well as identification of sensitive polling booths and requirement of police officials for the exercise.

Assembly polling in Gujarat is scheduled for December 13 and 17 and votes will be counted on December 20.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App