Gujarat will have AIIMS very soon: Union Health Minister J P Nadda

File photo of Union Health Minister J P Nadda. (Source: Express) File photo of Union Health Minister J P Nadda. (Source: Express)

Union Health Minister J P Nadda today said Gujarat will get an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) very soon. “We have already started the procedure of evaluating various parameters to set up an AIIMS in Gujarat. The state will get an AIIMS very soon,” Nadda told reporters in Rajkot. However, the minister did not clarify which city in the state would get the premiere health institution.

In his Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced that Gujarat and Jharkhand would get one AIIMS each. Gujarat government has identified Rajkot and Vadodara as the two probable cities which can be selected for the proposed AIIMS project.

Nadda along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was in Rajkot to lay foundation stone for Rs 150 crore super speciality hospital, to be built under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna’, an official release said.

Nadda said as many as 86 such super speciality hospitals are being built across the country under that scheme, wherein the Centre provides financial assistance to the tune of Rs 120 crore to each of these hospitals, it added. Rupani announced to build a new hospital in place of the existing women’s hospital in Rajkot. Rupani said the new hospital will be built a cost of Rs 60 crore and it will have 500 beds, said the release.

