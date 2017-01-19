Wheels of change in Gujarat StateTransport: 33 per cent posts of drivers for women

A professional driver. Representational image. A professional driver. Representational image.

Women drivers in public transport system may soon become a reality with the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) calling applications from those willing to venture out in the so far male-dominated field, a senior government official said. The GSRTC has issued an online employment advertisement early this week soliciting applications for 2,939 posts of drivers this month. Of these, 33 per cent or 1,033 posts are reserved for women candidates. It may be noted that the distinction between male and female candidates end only at this. The other conditions remain strictly same, without any concessions.

A senior official of the GSRTC requesting anonymity said the process was rolled in motion with an advertisement placed online. He said Gujarat was not the only state to recruit women drivers, already states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have women bus drivers. He also said that for a woman it was no child’s play to drive a bus, which required a heavy-vehicle driving licence issued from the RTO and four years of driving experience. Not only that, they have to meet stringent physical fitness test requirements. “There will be no concession for the candidates just because they happen to be women,” he said.

Earlier, the GSRTC has scouted for women drivers but could not get suitable candidates for the job.

“Because of the provision of keeping reservation for women in jobs, we have been keeping a quota for them but so far no woman driver has been available,” the official said.

The last date for getting the application is February 11, 2017, he said.