Gujarat: Vijay Rupani, 18 ministers take oath of office

PM Narendra Modi,Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani after oath ceremony inGandhinagarr. Express photo Javed Raja

GUJARAT CHIEF Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday took oath of office and secrecy along with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and 18 ministers at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah, Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA-governed states.

Besides the deputy chief minister, the government now has eight Cabinet-rank ministers — four of them Patidars — and 10 state-rank ministers. Rupani has dropped three ministers from his previous Cabinet and introduced five first-time ministers. Six ministers and the Speaker of the previous Assembly lost in the Assembly elections. Portfolios will be allocated, and the first Cabinet held, on Wednesday, it was informed.

The Cabinet-rank ministers in the new government are R C Faldu, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Kaushik Patel, Saurabh Patel, Ganpat Vasava, Jayesh Radadiya, Dilip Thakor and Ishwar Parmar. The 10 state-level ministers are Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Parbat Patel, Parsottam Solanki, Bachubhai Khabad, Jaydrathsinh Parmar, Ishwarsinh Patel, Vasan Ahir, Vibhavari Dave, Ramanlal Patkar, and Kishor Kanani. Faldu, who was twice state BJP chief before Rupani took over in 2015, is a first-time minister. The other first-timers are Ishwar Parmar, Vasan Ahir, Vibhavari Dave, Kishor Kanani.

Kaushik Patel and Saurabh Patel have been ministers in previous Keshubhai Patel and Narendra Modi governments. Like them, Parbat Patel, Ramanlal Patkar were also not part of the previous Rupani Cabinet. Vibhavari Dave, the MLA from Bhavnagar East seat, is the only woman and Brahmin face in the government.

As was anticipated, following the quota stir, there is a strong Patidar presence in the Cabinet — six ministers, including Deputy CM Nitin Patel, are from the community. There are six OBC ministers, three from Kshatriya and two from tribal communities. One member each from the Scheduled Castes and Brahmin communities have found place. Notable inclusions in this Cabinet are R C Faldu, Kishor Kanani, Vibhavari Dave and Ishwar Parmar.

Faldu has been elected from Jamnagar South, and his inclusion is believed to give voice to the Patidar community and Saurashtra region of the state. His presence is being seen as an attempt to fill the void created by the absence of former Agriculture Minister Chiman Shapariya, also from Jamnagar region, who lost the polls. Kanani is the party’s Patidar face from Varachha Road constituency of Surat city, which had seen massive anti-BJP agitation by the community in support of reservation. His victory is symbolic of the BJP’s strong hold among urban Patidars.

With the BJP’s two top Dalit leader — Ramanlal Vora and Atmaram Parmar — having lost the elections, Ishwar Parmar, elected from reserved (SC) Bardoli, is the lone Dalit face in the Cabinet.

Rupani has dropped three ministers from his previous government: Babu Bokhiriya, Vallabh Kakadiya and Rajendra Trivedi. Bokhiriya defeated senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia from Porbandar constituency. Vallabh Kakadiya is a Patidar leader from Thakkarbapanagar, which saw major violence during the 2015 Patidar quota stir, and Trivedi is MLA from Raopura, in Vadodara city.

Vadodara city and district, incidentally, have not got a single ministerial berth this time. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the New Secretariat complex. Former Gujarat chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly Shankersinh Vaghela and Keshubhai Patel were also on the dais, where Modi met them.

Among senior party leaders present were former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Top industrialists such as Gautam Adani and Karsan Patel and several Hindu saints and monks, aside from many national and regional leaders of the BJP and its allies, were also present.

