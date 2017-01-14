Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Surat Municipal Corporation signs Rs 25,000-crore MoUs

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) topped in the state, leaving behind all municipal corporations, and signed MoUs worth Rs 25,000 crore in Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017. A private real estate firm M D group signed MoU worth Rs 2,100 crore for developing textile park and resort. SMC signed 211 projects in total. Surat Municipal Commissioner M. Thennarasan said that the MoU has been signed with the Rotterdam, a city in the Netherlands, in areas of water recycling and social infrastructure. Apart from this, under affordable housing scheme, EWS quarters will be made in Varachha at the cost of Rs 500 crore. Besides, a real estate firm, M D Group, signed an MoU worth Rs 21,000 crore to set up textile park at Kim in Surat and a resort in Navsari. The textile park will be built over 400 bigha at the cost of Rs 1,700 crore while the resort will be made on 50 bigha land at Sandalpore village at the cost of Rs 400 crore by the same firm.