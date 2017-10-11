‘Gujarat VAT cut on fuel not sharp, but better than price hike’

German carmakers, which have invested heavily in diesels that emit less carbon dioxide, a gas blamed for accelerating global warming, proposed updating engine management software on some older vehicles to filter out more emissions. (Representational Photo) German carmakers, which have invested heavily in diesels that emit less carbon dioxide, a gas blamed for accelerating global warming, proposed updating engine management software on some older vehicles to filter out more emissions. (Representational Photo)

There were mixed reactions to the four per cent cut in VAT on petrol and diesel. While Babubhai Patel, a manager at a Bharat Petroleum pump here, said that the tax relief by the BJP government was aimed at the Assembly polls, others disagreed. “I disagree that it’s a tactic used by the government (ahead of the polls)… Once the GST is applied on fuel, all of this won’t make any sense. The taxes will be same across the country and the price war between different states will be over,” said IOC dealer Padmajay Rathod.

Jitendra Bhetariya, a manager of Reliance petrol pump, said that people are used to the changes in petrol prices. “But the change in the prices have become so monotonous that people hardly tend to realise it,” he said.

Sudha Shah, who is a tuition teacher and has to travel a lot, said, “A lot of my friends feel that GST should also be applied on fuel so that the rate is same everywhere and there is no question of hike or decrease in fuel prices.”

According to Pavan Mishra, Manager at a Shell pump, decrease in fuel prices will increase the sale. “Though there hasn’t been a significant decrease, it still is better than a price hike,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App