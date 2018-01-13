Gujarat varsity convocation: Discontent due to unemployment in state, says Governor

The convocation ceremony at Gandhinagar Friday. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) The convocation ceremony at Gandhinagar Friday. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Gujarat Governor O P Kohli Friday said there was discontent among educated youth since they were not getting jobs after completing higher education. Addressing fresh graduates of Gujarat Technological University at its convocation, he said, “We often see that there is discontentment among the youth and this is due to unemployment. Despite having higher education, they are unemployed. It is natural that they feel discontented. This is an alarm bell for any society.”

He added: “So, for this, we need to deliberate that our universities that are providing higher education to the youth ensure employability for them or not. If not, then somewhere our higher education relevance is questioned. Universities should, besides providing higher education, need to think how relevant it is.”

He said, “When there is any seminar or conference on education, concerns are raised over the quality of education in the country… Why is this so? We need to deliberate and find solutions for that.” Responding to the Governor’s concerns, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma said it was the opinion of the Governor and the government will consider his suggestions. “Whatever the Governor has said was his personal opinion and suggestion. Our government will consider the positive aspects of his suggestions,” he said.

