Gujarat: Valsad BJP ‘threatens’ govt officials

Valsad BJP MP on Saturday allegedly exhorted the sarpanchs to report to him, if any government official was found to be behaving indifferently with them. He also threatened to take action against such officials after the conclusion of Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors’ Summit.

He said this while speaking at a felicitation function of newly elected sarpanchs of Vapi and Pardi talukas in Valsad district on Saturday afternoon at Vapi. The function was organised by Valsad district BJP unit.

Dr K C Patel, Valsad MP; Kanu Patel, Pardi MLA; Bharat Patel, Valsad MLA; Vivek Patel, Gujarat Housing Board Chairman; district BJP president Jitendra Patel and several other leaders were also present at the function.

While addressing the sarpanchs, K C Patel said, “The officer friends are mad and we have to make them alright. If any government officer does not behave well with you, do tell us after the Vibrant Gujarat programme. We will teach them a lesson even at midnight. We will not tolerate any disrespect either to elected representatives or party workers.”

He further added, “During the Congress party rule we were not given proper respect and we were made to wait outside their offices and humiliated. Now, our party is in power in Centre-, state-level to district panchayat- and taluka panchayat-level. So there is nothing to worry and we should not be afraid of them.”

When The Sunday Express contacted him, Patel said, “We have good rapport with the police department and there is nothing to worry. Our issues are with the district administrative officials who are not supporting us. Strict action will be taken against such officials after the Vibrant Summit ends.”