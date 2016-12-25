Gujarat: Two undertrials escape from Savli sub-jail

Two undertrial prisoners, accused of murder and rape, escaped from Savli sub-jail in the district, police said today. “Gulam Shah Diwan, who was in judicial custody for murder, escaped from the jail along with Kiran Parmar, a rape accused, late last night,” police inspector J J Pathan said.

While Diwan is a resident of Tundav village under Savli taluka, Parmar is from Sandesal village in Desar taluka of the district, Pathan said, adding that a search has been launched to nab them. “Diwan managed to trick the police constable, who was guarding the barrack in which they were lodged, by saying that he needed medicine for stomachache. He persuaded the constable to let him out briefly so he can get water by starting the motor,” said Savli police station official.

“Parmar accompanied him to help start the motor, and both managed to escape by jumping the boundary wall of the jail,” the police official said. Police personnel have been deployed at various exit points to trace the two prisoners, he said.