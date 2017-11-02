Gujarat: Two more arrested in connection with Talala violence, total goes up to 51

With this, the number of arrests in the five cases has gone up to 51. Police have arrested eight out of 12 accused in two cases of atrocities and two each of rioting and voluntarily causing hurt. (Representational Image) With this, the number of arrests in the five cases has gone up to 51. Police have arrested eight out of 12 accused in two cases of atrocities and two each of rioting and voluntarily causing hurt. (Representational Image)

WHILE THE situation is fast returning to normalcy in Talala taluka of Gir Somnath after last week’s clashes between Sidi tribals and Ahir community, on Thursday police arrested two more tribal for clashed with the police and rioting on Sunday. With this, the number of arrests in in five different cases related to the violence went up to 51.

Members of Sidi tribe and Ahir community had clashed in Gundaran village of Talala taluka after a tiff over a minor issue between some men of the two communities on Saturday. The violence had spilled over to nearby village and a rickshaw-driver from the Sidi tribe was allegedly attacked on Sunday. The tribals had allegedly set an earth-mover on fire at Madhupur-Gundaran road on Sunday afternoon and also clashed with the police, injuring at least four policemen.

Five cases were registered at Talala police station in this connection. Two of these cases were filed under the ST-SC (prevention of atrocities) Act and three for voluntary causing hurt, preventing policemen from performing their duties, attempt to murder and rioting. Police had arrested 31 Sidi tribals, including seven women, the following day.

Police had arrested six more persons subsequently. “We arrested two more persons in connection with the case today and produced them in court. The court has sent them to judicial custody,” Talala circle police inspector JB Nai, who is investigating the case said.

With this, the number of arrests in the five cases has gone up to 51. Police have arrested eight out of 12 accused in two cases of atrocities and two each of rioting and voluntarily causing hurt.

“In the atrocity case of October 29, the complainant has named nine persons as accused. We have arrested five of them, two are hospitalised and two are on the run. In the second case registered on October 29, there were three accused and all of them have been arrested,” said Pramod Valvi, deputy superintendent of police (ST-SC Cell) of Gir Somnath district.

Valvis said that all the accused who had been arrested have been granted bail by local court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App