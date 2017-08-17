Gujarat: Two lionesses found dead in Amreli village

Sources claimed that the two carcasses were recovered from places just 200 metres apart. (Representational photo) Sources claimed that the two carcasses were recovered from places just 200 metres apart. (Representational photo)

A day after recovery of a carcass of lioness from Lakhapadar village of Amreli district, another lioness was found dead in the same village on Thursday.

Office of Sarasiya range forest office (RFO) in Gir East forest confirmed that another lioness was found dead from Lakhapadar village of Dhari taluka in Amreli district on Thursday afternoon.

Sources claimed that the two carcasses were recovered from places just 200 metres apart. T Karuppasamy, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir East told The Indian Express that investigation was on to ascertain cause of deaths of the twin lionesses which were around four year old.

Sources claimed that the forest department had sent samples of viscera of the dead lionesses to regional forensic laboratory in Junagadh for tests to know the exact cause of deaths. They added that the two carcasses had been kept at Bhutiya Bungalow in Dhari for cremation.

