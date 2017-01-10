Gujarat: Two killed, three injured as speeding SUV hits man, rams into auto rickshaw

According to the police, the incident took place at around 10:30 pm, when Makwana lost control of the SUV. According to the police, the incident took place at around 10:30 pm, when Makwana lost control of the SUV.

Two people were killed and three other were injured late night on Monday after a speeding SUV rammed into an auto rickshaw and crashed into the nearby wall after hitting a man standing on the roadside at Vasna-Bhaili road in Vadodara The driver has been identified as Vijay Makwana, a resident of new Sama area in Vadodara. During the primary investigation, Makwana was found in inebriated condition, police official said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 10:30 pm, when Makwana lost control of the SUV. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Shahani (18) and Ratan Parmar. Both were admitted to the Sir Sayajirao General Hospital where they succumbed to injuries. The other three injured were still undergoing treatment at the hospital, officer said.

After the crash, angry crowd gathered at the site and nabbed the driver. The mob further damaged the SUV and handed the driver over to the police. “We have made an arrest in the case and further investigation is underway. The blood sample of the accused will be collected as he was found in inebriated condition,” police officer said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), section 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 177, 184, 185, of the Gujarat Motor Vehicle Act.