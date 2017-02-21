Gujarat: Two crocodiles released into lake

Two crocodiles, which had strayed out of a lake here, were released back into it in the past three days, a senior forest official said today. “A crocodile had strayed out of a lake at Ajwa village on February 18. It was spotted by passers at neighbouring Rameshwara village,” said Range Forest Officer S Gupta.

“A team of animal activists led by Rakesh Wadhwan and officials of the forest department rescued the crocodile and released it into the lake again,” he said.

Another crocodile was spotted in an agriculture field yesterday in Champlipura village, the official said, adding it was also caught and will be released into a lake this evening.