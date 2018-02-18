Gujarat tribal woman tied to stump, beaten up after her son elopes

A 36-year-old tribal woman in Gujarat’s Narmada district was tied to a stump used for cattle outside her house and beaten up on Friday for five hours after her son allegedly eloped with a woman from the same village. The women’s helpline team rescued Buchiben Vasava, a resident of Bitada village, Friday afternoon. Buchiben’s son, Kalpesh, allegedly had an affair with a 20-year-old woman from the same village.

A couple of months ago, the two eloped and “married” in Jambusar court because the woman’s parents refused to accept their relationship. After “marrying”, they lived in another village. The woman’s mother and her husband tried to put pressure on Kalpesh’s parents, Buchiben and Mahesh Vasava, to give them Rs 2.5 lakh to allow the couple to live in the same village. They did this even after the panchayat settled the amount at Rs 550.

Seeing no positive move from them, the woman’s parents, with their supporters, stormed their home and beat up Mahesh, who managed to escape. They dragged Buchiben out of her house, beat her up and later tied her with the stump outside their house used to tie cattle.

Counsellor of women’s helpline (181) at Rajpipla in Narmada district, Jyoti Waghmorey, said, “We received a call from one of the villagers. We came to know that she was tied from 8 am to 1 pm . When we tried to untie her, a group of people tried to stop us. We told them not to interfere in our work or else we would book them. We later took her to Rajpipla police station.” Assistant sub-inspector at Rajpipla police station, Karsan Chaudhary, said, “Both the parties decided not to register a complaint and reached a compromise.”

