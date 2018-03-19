Gujarat trailing in health, education: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar Sunday expressed concern over the state of health and education in Gujarat and said that the state has failed to achieve what it has in other sectors.

After meeting CM Vijay Rupani, Kumar said: “Gujarat’s achievement in education and health has not been the same compared to other sectors… I have talked about this to the CM. It is a great thing that the state government has accepted that these sectors are behind…” Kumar said.

Kumar said he has been assured of improvement in child and maternal mortality rate (MMR) along with malnutrition situation within a year. “I am told that this year the budget allocation on these two sectors — health and education — has been more than the previous year, not only in absolute terms but also in terms of percentage. I have been told that district collectors have been instructed to keep a check on the MMR and child mortality rate,” he said.

