Cash crunch: Domestic tourism hit, 65 per cent drop in bookings, says ASSOCHAM

With shortage of cash dampening consumer confidence, the ongoing tourism season is witnessing a significant dent with not much enthusiasm for Christmas and New Year holidays at some of the popular destinations which are reporting at least 65 per cent drop in bookings, barring Goa that is catching up of late, says an ASSOCHAM survey.

Even though the tourism season begins around October-November, it picks up around Christmas and the New Year, with tourists making beeline to popular destinations in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Ahmedabad, Uttarakhand, Goa, Kerala while some enthusiasts too head for the hills for snowfall, reveals the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

According to the findings, travel trade has reported around 40-45 per cent drop in bookings for international tourists while business for the domestic travellers has gone down by well over 65 per cent. There is also slowdown in the number of bookings from the international tourists, considering November, December and January being the peak season of international tourists’ inflow. The drop in bookings has also resulted in lowering of the rates for hotels and airlines tickets to the extent of 30-35 per cent as compared to similar months of the previous year, adds the findings.