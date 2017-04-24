Gujarat tourism’s ‘come race with’ ad, on endangered wild ass species, leaves conservationists worried

The wild ass population in the state has reduced to 4,451, according to the report. (Representational image) The wild ass population in the state has reduced to 4,451, according to the report. (Representational image)

An advertisement by Gujarat tourism inviting tourists to “race with” wild ass species in Rann of Kutch region has reportedly worried animal conservationists in the state. According to a report by Times of India, the advertisement which says “Race with the beautiful Neelgai, the Indian wolf, Pelicans, the Desert Fox, Greater Flamingos, larks,the Indian Vulture and Wild Ass at Little Rann of Kutch” gave an impression of “a SUV chasing a fleeing herd in the Little Rann of Kutch”, which as per law is considered as a punishable offence in the region.

“The word ‘race’ sends a wrong message. The Asiatic wild ass is a nearly threatened animal found only in Gujarat. Racing with such endangered creatures will be disastrous as there are chances of injury to the animal or even death,” Former member of Nation Board for Wild Life (NBWL) Divya Bhanu Singh Chavda was quoted by the newspaper. According to the report, Wildlife Life Protection Act 1972 has made activities related to disturbing wildlife punishable with penalty amount of Rs 5,000 to 10,000 and imprisonment of two to six months. The wild ass population in the state has reduced to 4,451, and the animal was listed as ‘nearly threatened’ animal in 2015 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the report says.

The state tourism board has denied that they had intentions to make the advertisement in the tone in which it is perceived but said they will make the necessary changes. “Come race with… was just a catch phrase. But we realize now that it can be taken in a wrong sense. We will definitely review this advertisement and make necessary changes,” N Srivastava, commissioner for tourism and managing director of Gujarat Tourism was quoted by Times of India.

