Gujarat: Three held in Porbandar for ‘printing counterfeit notes’

Officers of the local crime branch on Monday busted an alleged racket involved in printing counterfeit currency by raiding a computer hardware shop in Porbandar town and arrested three men in this connection. Based a tip off, a team of LCB sleuths raided Aval Computer, a computer hardware store at Limda Chowk in Porbandar. During the raid, the police found 46 counterfeit notes of Rs 100 denomination, four fake notes of Rs 500 denomination and one fake note of Rs 2000 denomination. The LCB also arrested store-owner Arbham Kuchhadiya (25) and his friends Ram Odedra (25) and Manish alias Lalo Makwana (31).

The LCB sleuths seized a colour printer which was allegedly being used to print the counterfeit notes, besides paper cutters. LCB sub-inspector Rajesh Vyas said Kuchhadiya held a degree in computer application, while Odedra had a degree in information technology. The duo used to study together in Anand. “They were under debt and after watching news on television of people printing fake notes, they too thought of counterfeiting and clearing their debt. They had been trying to print the notes for the last 10 days and were waiting for a customer for bulk purchase of fake notes,” Vyas said.