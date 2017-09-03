Gujarat Suicide sparks ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ claim

Blue Whale: A reported suicide game (Source: Twitter) Blue Whale: A reported suicide game (Source: Twitter)

The death of a youth in Ahmedabad has triggered speculation that he had committed suicide after taking the “Blue Whale” challenge. The police have, however, denied the claims.

In his last Facebook live video post on August 31, Ashok Thakore alias Maluna said that he is going to end his life as he is “upset with boring life” and has therefore “downloaded Blue Whale game” on his phone.

Thakore, who is in his early 20s and a resident of Banaskantha district, had posted the video on August 31 at 6.17 am from an unidentified place in Ahmedabad. Moments later, his body was recovered from the Sabarmati River Front.

On Saturday, reports of his suicide due to “Blue Whale” challenge started circulating.

Denying the claim, the police said that there was no proof of the game or other tasks required of the participants. “We don’t know why he mentioned the name of the game in his post. But what we have come to know that he was suffering from blood cancer and was advised by doctors in Palanpur to get treatment in Ahmedabad. On August 30, he came here. The next day, he committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river,” said J A Bhagora, Inspector of Sabarmati River Front police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App