Gujarat: SpiceJet flight suffers tyre burst at Ahmedabad airport, all passengers safe

A SpiceJet flight suffered a tyre burst while it was taxiing for take-off at Ahmedabad airport on Friday night. In total, there were 188 passengers on the flight and nobody sustained any injury in the incident and were deplaned by the authorities immediately.

The incident happened at 7.28 pm when the Bangkok-bound SpiceJet flight was about to take-off, said Manoj Gangal, the director of Ahmedabad Airport. Immediately, the fire-fighter machinery was pressed into service while all the passengers were deplaned.

“All the 188 passengers are safe and have been deplaned. Procedure to deplane the flight from the runway is on,” said Gangal, adding that around seven flights were diverted and some were delayed owing to the incident.

